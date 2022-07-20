Presenting The First Look Of Tamannaah In And As Babli Bouncer!

The coming-of-age feel good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer.

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.