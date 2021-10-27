Preetham Jukalker Back In News Because Of Samantha, Deets Inside

Tollywood beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu who completed her Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is going to foreign along with her dearest buddies. She was spotted with her makeup artist Sadhna Singh and stylist Preetham Jukalker.

Samantha didn't mention her destination but said that she was going to foreign. In the pic, one could see Samantha in stylish outfits.

In another post, Samantha wrote, "Make your daughter so capable that you don't have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education, and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."

After Samantha announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, many rumours broke out stating that she has a relationship with her stylist. Reacting to the rumours, Preetham Jukalker said that he considered Samantha his sister and further stated that Naga Chaitanya should have cleared the rumours about them. In an interview, he said that, "I’ve known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could’ve spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference."