Prashanth Neel Writing KGF Like Script For Allu Arjun?

The entire nation is talking one famous director right now and that's none other than KGF maker Prashanth Neel. He is enjoying the success of his recent outing, KGF Chapter 2, which starred Kannada actor Yash in the lead role. Prashanth Neel made everyone sit up and take notice of his work in KGF: Chapter 1. The expectations over his filmmaking has doubled after KGF: Chapter 2.

Everyone are just in awe of Prashanth Neel's work in the KGF franchise, especially Telugu actors like Prabhas and Bunny have heaped praises of him.

Prashanth Neel is working with Prabhas for the much-anticipated film 'Salaar'. The latest news doing the rounds is that Prashanth Neel is said to be working on a new script which will have all the signature elements seen in KGF 2.

The movie is likely to feature Allu Arjun in the lead role.If you recall, Prashanth Neel was spotted at Geetha Arts office sometime last year, giving rise to speculation of a possible tie-up between the actor and director.

There was a rumor that Prashanth Neel would soon be joining hands with Allu Arjun. Now, there is a new development which has added credence to these rumours. It appears Bunny will work with Prashanth Neel soon.

Fans have started guessing this after Allu Arjun's latest tweets on KGF. Yes. The Tollywood Stylish Star has reviewed KGF 2, which has become talk of the town on social media. The latest tweet of Allu Arjun about KGF 2 is nothing but an indication that they will soon make an official announcement about their project. If this news is true, then it is going to a thrilling news for Bunny fans.

Also Read: Samantha's Latest Tweet Creates Fireworks on Social Media: Deets Inside



On the career front, Bunny is yet to start work on his forthcoming film—Pushpa The Rule (a sequel to his earlier movie). The film is expected to go on floors sometime in the second quarter of this year.