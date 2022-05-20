Prashanth Neel or Koratala Siva? Who Will NTR Work With First?

Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the immensely talented and dedicated persons in Tollywood. He is the grandson of legendary actor NTR. He is called the man of the masses because of his massive fan following.

Jr NTR turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for the actor. the actor is celebrating his special day with his family.

On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, RRR actor has unleashed a glimpse of his next film tentatively titled to #NTR31. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva.

Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 !

I will always always cherish what we have 🤗

Happy Birthday ! pic.twitter.com/CPHDUEzf6m — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2022

On the other hand, Jr NTR will also be teaming up with KGF Director Prashanth Neel for a new film. Now, the biggest question on everybody's mind is who will Jr NTR work with first—will it be Prashanth Neel or Koratala Siva?

Let's wait and see which film will go on the floors first.

