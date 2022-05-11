Prashanth Neel, Jr NTR's Film Will Get Launched On This Date!

Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. Recently, Jr NTR celebrated his wedding anniversary with KGF Director Prashanth Neel. The duo share the same date. For the past few days, speculations are doing the rounds that Jr NTR's next film would be with Prashanth Neel.

It appears Jr NTR is planning something big to treat his fans on his birthday which is on May 20, 2022.

A highly trusted source informs us that Jr NTR has completed the photo shoot for his upcoming film tentatively titled #NTR31 which is likely to be with Prashanth Neel.

New poster of Jr NTR's upcoming film or an announcement about his upcoming film with Prashanth Neel is expected to be made on the occasion of his birthday.

Jr NTR was last seen in Rajamouli's RRR. The film turned out to be a super hit at the box office.

Also Read: Special Twitter Emoji For Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

