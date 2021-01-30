Prashanth Neel To Follow Rajamouli Strategy: Deets Inside

Did you know Sandalwood director Prashanth Neel before 'KGF: Chapter-1'? Except Kannada audience, most of the people will say a big 'Yes'. He became an overnight celebrity with 'KGF: Chapter-1', starred Yash in lead role. The film turned out to be the biggest hit in his career.Post the film released, Celebrities and audience were talked about him the way, he has written the script. Recently, he has wrapped up the shoot of much-awaited film 'KGF: Chapter-2'. The film is in post-production stage.

It appears like Prashanth Neel has moved on to next project 'Salaar' features Prabhas in the lead role. Currently, the regular shooting of the film is taking place in Hyderabad at Almunium factory. Unfortunately, Prabhas' look of Salaar got leaked on social media from the sets. Prashanth Neel who have learnt about the leaks and urged the film unit to take necessary action, whoever have leaked it. If you may be recalled, one of the video from 'RRR' sets also got leaked and went viral on all social media platforms. In that leaked video, Rajamouli shot an action scene of 'RRR' featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Later, he banned using mobiles on the sets. The latest news we hear the makers of Salaar are likely to ban using mobiles on the sets.

Many filmmakers like Shankar and SS Rajamouli have imposed such bans on the sets of their films. Cellphones are reportedly banned on the sets of RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.