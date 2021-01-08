Prashanth Neel Eyeing Rajamouli Dates For KGF Chapter 2 Release?

Yash has become the in-demand actor across the country and everybody has been waiting as to what would be his next film. It's known fact Yash has been working on KGF: Chapter 2 for a long time. It is a sequel to blockbuster hit KGF Chapter 1 which went on to become a massive hit at the box office. Thanks to an amazing story, incredible visuals and Yash's performance in the movie. The are millions of fans are eagerly awaiting for release.

The makers of the movie have unveiled the teaser of the film on Yash's birthday eve, the teaser is trending on all social media platforms. Fans are also raising concern about the release date of the film. Industry sources tell us that the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are planning to release it on July 30, 2021. If you may recall, during the launch of 'RRR', Rajamouli had officially announced that 'RRR' would be releasing on July 30 in 2020.

But, the makers couldn't release as they haven't completed the shoot due to COVID. If everything went as planned then by this time we would have witnessed 'RRR' in theatres. The latest news doing the rounds that Yash and Prashanth Neel are eyeing on Rajamouli's 'RRR' release date. Industry sources tell us that the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 are planning to release it on July 30, 2021. Still, it hasn't been confirmed from makers end. However, an official confirmation is expected out to be soon.

Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, and Rao Ramesh among others.