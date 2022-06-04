Prashanth Neel Calls Off Salaar and NTR31 Over Coal Shortage in India, Tweet Viral

Kannada director Prashanth Neel has become the most sought-after filmmaker in the entertainment industry. He earned wide recognition, name, and fame with the KGF franchise. Several actors are in the queue to work with him.

Looks like Prashanth Neel has shifted his complete focus towards Tollywood as he will soon be working with Jr NTR's tentatively titled #NTR30.

Apart from this, Prashanth Neel has a film with Rebel star Prabhas titled Salaar—which is one of the most awaited films of the year.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Prashanth Neel is said to have halted Jr NTR and Prabhas' Salaar due to a coal shortage in India. Prashanth Neel is said to have used the entire coal available in India in Yash's KGF Chapter 2.

A funny meme is doing the rounds which reads: " We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused, with a heavy heart we are halting filming Salaar and #NTR31 due to coal shortage in India, as our director used coal from all over India for KGF series".

Take a look at the screengrab. It now remans to be seen how Prashanth Neel would react to the latest viral tweet: