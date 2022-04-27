Prashanth Neel Budget For Prabhas' Salaar Interval Scene Will Stun You

Finally, Rebel star Prabhas is back in action after a month's break following his latest release, RadheShyam. Prabhas was mighty disappointed over Radhe Shyam's dismal show at the box office. The film turned out to be a big disaster in his career.

Putting everything aside, Tollywood actor Prabhas is back on the sets of his next movie, Salaar whisch is being helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

The latest news doing the rounds is that the makers of Salaar are spending a whopping amount, to the tune of Rs 20 cr on an action sequence around interval. The scene is going to be a major highlight of the movie, it is being said. Salaar makers are pretty confident about the film.

Salaar is going to created a bigger impact than the director's recently released KGF franchise. Will Salaar be able to get bigger than KGF franchise remains to be seen.

Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner, Hombale Films. Salaar will be released in multiple languages. Apart from Prabhas, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Salaar is slated for a grand theatrical release sometime in 2023.

