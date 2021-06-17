Prashanth Neel Begins KGF Chapter 2 Dubbing Works

Undoubtedly, Prashanth Neel and Yash's upcoming flick KGF Chapter 2 will be one of the biggest releases of this year. Yash fans and movie buffs of the entire nation have been waiting for the film's theatical release with bated breath. Thanks to the massive success of of Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, there is a lot of hype surrounding the sequel.

Just a month to go for Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 to hit theatres. Looks like director Prashanth Neel has started the post-production work. Yes, Prashanth Neel is finishing the pending works of KGF 2. Currently, the film team has started dubbing for their respective characters. The first person to start the dubbing of KGF 2 is Malavika Avinash. She confirmed it via Twitter, here's the tweet for you:

In KGF: Chapter 2, Malavika plays the role of Deepa Hegde, the chief editor of a news channel. Sharing a screengrab from the film, she wrote, "Life May not have come back to normal but some semblance of it! After 50dayswork #FilmIndustry #PostCovid #SecondWave #kgfchapter2 (sic)."

KGF 2 is slated for release on July 16, 2021. There's no official confirmation from the maker's end whether they are planning to release the film on the same date, or postponing it for a while. Fans are eager to meet Rocky bhai in KGF Chapter 2.

The film boasts of a stellar cast including Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Eswari Rao and Rao Ramesh who will be seen in important roles. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be the new additions in the sequel. While Raveena plays an advocate, Sanju will play the role of antagonist Adheera.