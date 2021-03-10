Prashanth Neel, Allu Arjun Movie On Cards? KGF Director Spotted At Geetha Arts Office

Is there anyone who wouldn't recognise Director Prashanth Neel? He became an overnight sensation after his last outing 'KGF:Chapter-1'.

Sandalwood actor Yash starred in the lead role and the film became a smash hit at the box office. The movie was pan India and thus both the actor and director became household names in the industry.

Yash-Prashanth Neel's KGF is one of the highest grossing film in Sandalwood. Looks like Prashanth Neel is showing keen interest to work with Tollywood A-listers. Currently, he is working with Prabhas for Salaar and the film has been in the news since its inception. Salaar created much hype among fans and the audience, thanks to the deadly combination of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel.

Prashanth Neel seems to be in Hyderabad for Salaar shooting and he happens to have met mana beloved actor and stylish star Allu Arjun. Prashanth Neel was spotted at Geetha Arts Office. And now, murmurs are doing the rounds that Prashanth Neel might have met Allu Arjun to narrate a script. Prashanth Neel's next film with Allu Arjun seems to be on cards.

We don't know the exact reason why Prashanth Neel visited the Geetha Arts office in Hyderabad. There's a strong hint that Prashanth Neel could work with Allu Arjun. However, an official word regarding this news is likely to be out from the maker's end.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa where he will essay the role of a lorry driver. The first look poster received a thumping response from several quarters. It is for the first time, Allu Arjun will be sharing screen space with Rashmika in Pushpa. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is slated for release on August 13. Watch this space for more updates.