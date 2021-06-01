Prashanth Neel Accidentally Confirms Release Date Of KGF 2

Kannada actor Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is going to be one of the biggest releases this year. Rumors are flying thick and fast that KGF 2 release is likely to get postponed to later part of the year. If you ask us, there’s no change in the release date of the film. Yash’s KGF 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on the original date of July 16, 2021.

Yesterday, Prashanth Neel has unleashed a new poster from the film and it mentions that the next chapter will continue on July 16th with the stamp on it. Check out the poster put out by the KGF director:

Currently, COVID cases are on the decline and theatres are likely to open by this month-end or July first week. If everything goes as planned, then, KGF 2 will be the first big-budget film to open in theatres. It remains to be seen how the film will fare in terms of business at the box office. Of the film gets released on the same date July 16, 2021, fans would just be thrilled.

Apart from Yash, the film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. kGF Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films.