Prasanth Varma’s Zombie Reddy Twitter Review

Feb 05, 2021, 09:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

Zombie Reddy is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action horror film directed by Prasanth Varma starring Sajja Teja and Anandhi under Apple Trees Studios banner. The film is set in the Kurnool backdrop. The film has released in theatres and receiving mixed response from several quarters.

Check out what the audience has to say about the film: 
 

