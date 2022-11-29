Prakriti or Pranushka? Who is Prabhas Fans Favourite?

Prabhas marriage has been the hottest topic of discussion in Tollywood filmnagar circles. Telugu reble star Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in T town.

It is known that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have worked together in several movies and their chemistry was loved by the audience. The two actors also became close friends and fans were hoping that the two would get hitched.

There have been rumours of Prabhas dating Anushka for long now and fans have even coined the term Pranushka, hoping there's something between the two.

However, the two actors have always maintained they are just good friends.

Now, of late, rumours have surfaced that Prabhas has found his match in Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon with whom he is sharing screen space in the Om Raut directorial, Adipurush. There is also news that Prabhas has already proposed to her on the sets of Adipurush, leading to news of their engagement soon.

This news has come as a shocker to fans, while those who are happy with the jodi are trending the hashtag #Prakriti!

Readers, you tell us who looks best with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon or Anushka Shetty? We also have to wait to see who will Prabhas pick finally!