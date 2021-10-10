Prakash Raj Panel Leading, Set to Become First 'Non Local' MAA President

Maa Elections 2021: The Movie Artistes Association elections were held this morning morning at Jubilee Hills Public School. Most of the Telugu actors cast their votes.

The MAA Elections 2021 registered record polling and created history. Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj are competing for the presidential post.

We hear from our sources that 18 members from the Prakash Raj panel are leading. Shiva Reddy, Koushik, Anasuya, Suresh Kondeti are said to have registered a win on behalf of Prakash Raj panel.

Prakash Raj is likely to be the new president of MAA association. If that does happen he will be the first non-telugu artist to be Maa President.