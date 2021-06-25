Prakash Raj Or Manchu Vishnu: Who Will Get Chiru's Support?

The elections for the Movie Artists Association (MAA) are going to be conducted in the month of September. South Indian senior actor Prakash Raj announced his team members for the MAA panel. The actors who have decided to contest for the post of president this time are Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Jeevith Rajasekhar and Hema.

Now, the most important question is who will get maximum support from the TFI. It is learned that Tollywood heroes, Nagababu and Chiranjeevi would support Prakash Raj. The 'Dookudu' actor said that he is having an idea on the problems being faced by Telugu Film Industry. He further added that he would give a solution to all the problems that are faced by the stars in the industry. He also promised that he would build a building for MAA and also said that he would bring up all the good samaritans to help the members of MAA.

On the other hand, Mohan Babu and Vishnu met Superstar Krishna on Monday and on the same day evening, Vishnu made an announcement that he is going to contest for the post of president this time. Rumours are doing the rounds that Krishna and MAA President, Naresh have already extended their support to Vishnu. Now, who will get Chiranjeevi's support is the question that is doing all the rounds in the social media. Chiranjeevi shares a good rapport with Mohan Babu and Prakash Raj. Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi are good friends whereas Prakash Raj shares a brotherly relationship with Chiru. So, let us not decode much but wait and see.

One more important thing is that Prakash Raj is non-local. Till date, Telugu artists have been elected as MAA President. It is also said that Prakash Raj who is against BJP is having the support of TRS. Vishnu is also having a good relationship with TRS. Prakash Raj is one of the persons who never steps back to serve people. He has already adopted three villages in Karnataka and has an experience of running 6 government high schools. Coming to Vishnu, he is one of the good administrators. He grew up watching the problems of stars and he knows how to mingle with the people. Vishnu had earlier served as the vice-president of MAA. In the last elections, Naresh became the president of MAA by defeating Shivaji Raj.