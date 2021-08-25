Tollywood actor Prakash Raj, one of the most talented stars in the South Indian film industry got married to his wife again after 11 years. Yes! What you read is right.. Prakash Raj took to his Twitter and shared some of the lovey-dovey pictures with his wife Pony Verma. He said that he got married again as his son wanted to witness it. Here is the tweet made by Prakash Raj and just look at the pictures, we bet you will fall in love with the pics.

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

On August 24th, on the occasion of Prakash Raj and Pony's wedding anniversary, he shared a pic on his Twitter and wrote, "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together." Here is the tweet.

“It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..🤗🤗🤗 #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj pic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Prakash Raj married Pony in 2010 amidst close friends and family members. He met Pony on the sets of the movie where she was choreographing for one of the songs. Earlier, Prakash Raj married Lalitha Kumari and both of them parted ways in 2009.

On the work front, he was last seen in Edhiri, a segment in Navarasa. Currently, he is busy working with Mani Ratnam for the movie, Ponniyin Selvan-I. He will also be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, helmed by Prashanth Neel. Another movie in his kitty is Dhanush's movie Thiruchitrambalam and will also be seen in Pada.