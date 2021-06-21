Prakash Raj Contesting MAA Elections With Chiranjeevi Support

Movie Artiste's Association (MAA) elections always offer some entertainment to the audiences. Earlier, we have seen a few stars fighting very badly publicly. We have heard many controversial stories.

Now, the news is that Prakash Raj is in the race for the MAA president post this time. In a latest interview, the hero made it clear that he is going to contest the MAA elections this year.

After Murali Mohan stepped down from the post, Rajendra Prasad worked as the president. After Rajendra Prasad, Sivaji Raj and now Naresh is the president of MAA.

According to the reports, Prakash Raj wanted to contest in the MAA elections and expressed his hope that he would win the elections as he has the support of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

In an interview, Prakash Raj promised that he would build a building for MAA and also said that he would bring up all the good samaritans to help the members of MAA.