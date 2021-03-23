Pragathi Mahavadi is one of the well-known stars in the Telugu film industry. She stays active on social media and is impressing her fans with her stunning videos. She has an immense fan following.

If you look at her Instagram, we bet you will be scrolling time and again. From the lockdown times, she has been showing another side of hers. Pragathi who is well known for her mom-roles on screen is completely different off-screen. She shocked everyone with her dancing skills and off-screen personality. She constantly shares some of the lovely photos, workout videos, etc.

Recently, the actress shared a spoof from Jr NTR's Adhurs movie. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Here are some more videos of Pragathi.