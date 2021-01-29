Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela First Day Collection Prediction

Anchor Pradeep could be in happy space as his latest release '30 Rojullo Preminchadam' has hits the screens. The team has kept a lot of hard work on it. Finally, the film passed out with flying colours and its celebration time for the makers of the film as it has received positive reviews from the audience around the world.

The film has managed to met the expectations of the audience as well as critics. As you all might be aware that 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is a debut movie of Pradeep but he nailed with his performance as an experienced actor. His fans are going gaga for his stellar performance in the film. The buzz on social media suggests that Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela first day shows are running in packed theatres. Pradeep and makers of the movie could be stunning in seeing the audience as they are rushing in crowds to catch a glimpse of Pradeep in 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.

Talking about the first-day occupancy, Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is likely to earn easily Rs 3 Cr on opening day at the box office. There are just estimate figures based on advance booking and the film may earn more than Rs 3 cr. Let's wait and watch how much the film is going to earn on opening day at the box office.The film is directed by Munna and produced by Babu Sv. The music has been scored by Anup Rubens.