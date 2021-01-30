Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Excellent Opening: Telangana, AP First Day Collections

Anchor Pradeep's latest offering 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela took flying start at the box office. Pradeep became a household with TV shows 'Dhee', 'Koncham Touch Lo Unte Chepta' and a few. He is very much experienced anchor but he never played a lead role in the film. With 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Pradeep has become a successful actor. Yes, what you read is right. 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has finally hit the screens. The film has earned positive reviews from critics, fans and audience alike. Pradeep fans are gushing about the film.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has solid content, punch dialogues and contemporary songs which have already become a rage among the movie buffs. The makers of the movie have released the film at a perfect time as there are big-ticket films lined up for release. A few films which were released during Sankranthi will finish a theatrical run in next week. 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is expected to fetch some profits for the filmmakers.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has taken a bumper opening at the box office. The film has managed to earn Rs 1.2 cr plus share in Telugu states. The film had an excellent opening in Nizam area and the film collected more than Rs One cr gross alone in Nizam area. The total collections of the movie are estimated to be around Rs Three crores. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections shortly.