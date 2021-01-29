Pradeep Machiraju's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Theatres Fast Filling In Telugu States

There's no denying the fact that Pradeep Machiraju is one of the most successful anchor. He became popular in Telugu states with the show ' Gadasari Atta Sogasari Kodalu'. People will die to see him, his way of talking pleases a lot of audience. Not to mention, Pradeep's comic timings are his strength. For who tuned late to the story, Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has released in theatres. The film has earned positive reviews from fans and audience alike.

Pradeep fans are urging the audience not to encourage piracy as it is hard work of three years. Pradeep fans also requesting everyone to make the film blockbuster hit. It is worth mentioning here that there are no new release this week. As Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela received thumping response from several quarters. The film is likely to fetch some big bucks at the box office.

The latest news doing the rounds that Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela movie tickets are selling like hotcakes in Telugu states. It's a sign that the film will become a big hit in his career. According to latest reports, the movie has become fasting filling and first-day shows of Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela are fully occupied in Telugu states.

#30RojulloPreminchadamEla

Kavali town noon show Full

V celluloids 👌👍 — Narayana Chegu (@NARI4mega) January 29, 2021