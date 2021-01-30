Pradeep' 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Leaked Online

Pradeep Machiraju is basking in the success of his latest outing '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' which is performing well at the box office. He was applauded by industry colleagues and his fans as well. Filmmakers of all languages are requesting and urging everyone to watch any films in theatres. They are pleasing audience and fans not to encourage piracy. Looks like people are not paying heed to it. Pradeep Machiraju's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulez among others. The film is available on online for free HD download and no doubt, it is going to affect on box office collection.

The film is directed by Munna Dhulipudi, the romantic drama is bankrolled by Babu SV under his banner SV productions. Apart from Pradeep, The film also features Hyper Aadhi, Posani Krishna Murali, and Viva Harsha, among others.