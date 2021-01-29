Pradeep’s 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela First Day Box Office Collection

Anchor Pradeep’s latest release ’30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela’ has opened to terrific response at the box office. There collections at the ticket window too have been phenomenal. While the film has opened to positive reviews from audience and critics alike, and the talk surrounding the highly anticipated film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela won't die anytime soon.

Pradeep, who has received acclaim for his lead performance in the film. The real test for the movie will begin from Monday onwards as it is to ride with other new releases of this week. It remains to be seen whether Pradeep land opportunities in other industries.

Talking about the collections, the film is believed to have a collected a whopping Rs Five cr on its opening day at the box office.

The film is directed by Munna Dhulipudi, the romantic drama is bankrolled by Babu SV under his banner SV productions. Apart from Pradeep, The film also features Hyper Aadhi, Posani Krishna Murali, and Viva Harsha, among others.