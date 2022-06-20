Prabhudeva, N Ragavan, and Ramesh P Pillai, Starrer My Dear Bootham First Look Out

Prabhu Deva who handled different crafts in his decades long career and played wide variety of roles as an actor is presently starring in a film being directed by N Ragavan who delivered couple of hits in Tamil. The makers besides revealing the title have also released first look of the movie.

Titled My Dear Bootham, the first look poster shows Prabhudeva in the character of Genie. It’s an out-and-out kids’ fantasy movie. The story revolves around the relationship between a kid and a genie and there will be a message too. Ramya Nambeesan plays the kid’s mother.

There will be a total of five kids (child artistes Ashwanth, Param Guhanesh, Saathvik, Sakthi and Kaesitha) who are part of the prime cast. Among them, Ashwanth of Super Deluxe fame has the most crucial role, and the film is his journey along with Prabhudeva's character.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Samyuktha, Imman Annaachi, Suresh Menon and Lollu Sabha Swaminathan are the other prominent cast.

Prabhudeva tonsured his head, as to play genie, though he retained a tuft of hair on the top of his head, as the makers did not want to use a wig since that looks too artificial. A lot of makeup material was imported, making sure Prabhudeva’s look will be authentic. It’s the collective efforts of the actor and the team to give a whole new experience to the audience.

Produced by Abhishek Films and Ramesh P Pillai, the film has music by D.Imman and cinematography is handled by UK Senthil Kumar. AN Balaji of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creitons will be releasing the movie in Telugu.

The film, which is currently in post-production, will be high on VFX.