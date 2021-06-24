Prabhas's Radhe Shyam Grand Audio Launch Function On Cards?

Rebel star Prabhas' forthcoming flick 'Radhe Shyam' has become the talk of the town. According to sources, the makers of the movie are left with only 30 per cent shoot, after that they are going to announce the new release date of the film.

If sources are to be believed, the makers of the movie have spent a lot of money on film sets alone. Rumors are rife that Radhe Shyam producers have spent nearly Rs 100 cr just on the sets of the film. Radhe Shyam shoot was halted due to the second wave of Coronavirus, the unit had erected few Europe location sets for the movie in Hyderabad. The crew returned to India just before the corona lockdown after shooting in the scenic locales of Georgia.

On the other hand, Radhe Shyam makers are planning to release audio songs of the film. If the buzz is to be believed, the makers might plan a grand audio launch function like before. They are expected to be out in a couple of days from now. The film is directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the banner UV Creations. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film. Radhe Shyam is slated for release on July 30, 2021.