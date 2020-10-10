Young Rebel star Prabhas and Kannada actor Yash became pan Indian stars with their movies ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’ respectively. If you may recall, both the films turned out to be a profitable venture at the box office. It has been more than two years, the films were released but the craze for the movies is refusing to die amongst the audiences. Yes, what you read is right.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas’ Baahubali-The Conclusion and Yash’s ‘KGF’ are the most-watched Hindi films on television in the last week. That’s not all, Prabhas Baahubali was at the top one position with 54.99L impressions while Yash’s KGF was at the top fourth with 41.81L impressions.

On the career front, Prabhas and Yash are occupied with their respective projects. Prabhas is busy with the shooting of ‘Radhe Shyam’ which is aiming to release next year during Sankranthi. While Yash’s ‘KGF-2’ is inching towards completion. Fans are eagerly waiting for both the films.