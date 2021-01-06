Prabhas To Work Again With Flop Co-star

Rebel star Prabhas is all set to work with top director Prashanth Neel for 'Salaar'. The film will soon be hitting the floors. Currently, the film is in the pre-production stage. So far, no other actors have been confirmed for 'Salaar' except Prabhas. His fans and audience are eagerly waiting to know who is going to play the female lead in the movie.

Industry sources tell us that the makers of the movie are holding talks with Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor and Kiara Advani to play the leading lady opposite to Prabhas. Prashanth Neel might finalise two actresses for Salaar as per the sources. However, there has been no confirmation on the same from Prabhas or director Prashanth Neel.

For any actresses working with Prabhas is really a big thing as he is one of the biggest bankable stars in India. If you may recall, Shraddha Kapor has already worked with Prabhas in 'Saaho' and their on-screen chemistry won accolades from all quarters but the film didn't fare well at the box office. If Prabhas teams up with Shraddha Kapoor once again for 'Salaar' could disappoint his fans and audience. Will Prabhas once again work with flop actress Shraddha without worrying about the result is yet to be seen.

Currently, Prabhas is shooting the final schedule of period love story, Radhe Shyam, in Hyderabad. Once he wraps up Radhe Shyam, he will concentrate on his upcoming projects.