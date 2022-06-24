Prabhas Wishes Akash Puri's Chor Bazaar Team

Rebel star Prabhas is a man with a heart of gold. He always encourages young talent—be it actors or filmmakers. Prabhas shares a good rapport with Puri Jagannadh.

Prabhas extended his warm greetings to Akash Puri's Chor Bazaar team. Prabhas wrote on Instagram, “All the best to my brother Akash Puri and team Chor Bazaar for their grand release tomorrow!”

The film is produced by VS Raju under the IV Productions banner. Suresh Bobbili has composed music for the film. Coming back to Prabhas, he was last seen in Radhe Shyam.

The film sank without a trace at the box office. On the career front, Prabhas will soon be seen in Salaar which is being directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.