Prabhas Was Better Than Pawan Kalyan In Unstoppable With NBK

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable with NBK season 2 got a record viewership compared to Season 1 mainly because of Rebel Star Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan. The last two episodes were graced by Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan.

There is a lot of debate on social media about which episode is better. Most of the folks were saying on social media that Prabhas' episode got a more massive response from the public.

If you are wondering what is the reason, here we go. Prabhas enjoyed the show naturally, and he spoke pretty well. When it comes to Pawan Kalyan, he was shy in answering some questions that didn't grab many eyeballs, as per the buzz.

In this context, Prabhas' Unstoppable episode with NBK was way better than Pawan Kalyan, especially the former's fun banter with Balakrishna. Which episode did you like more? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

