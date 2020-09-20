Prabhas Wants To Work With This Director :Deets Inside

The handsome hunk of Tollywood Prabhas is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian film industry. He enjoys an incredible fan following and most of the filmmakers love to work with the Rebel Star. On the other hand, Prabhas is fulfilling his dream of working with all the talented directors.

Over the past few days, we have been hearing the reports that Prashanth Neel is looking forward to working with Prabhas. Prashanth Neel became one of the most sought after filmmakers after the success of ‘KGF-Chapter-1’. According to the latest reports, Prabhas also wants to do a movie with this filmmaker and he doesn’t want to lose the project.

It is learned that Prabhas has asked Prashanth Neel to wait for some time. On social media, it is being said that Prabhas will soon make an official announcement about his collaboration with Prashanth Neel. We may hear some surprising news on Prabhas’ birthday which is on October 23rd.

On the career front, Prabhas is yet to wrap up a major portion of his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’. He will be sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde who is riding high on the success of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’. Prabhas will be essaying the role of a fortune teller and the film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.