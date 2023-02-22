Prabhas Unveils Trailer Of Saachi

'Saachi' is produced by Vidatha Productions. Celebrated acting guru Satyanand, who is regarded as a star maker, is presenting the movie. 'Saachi' is a message-driven film coming with the theme of women's empowerment. A cut above the rest, it is a novel film that tells the story of a Nayee Brahmin girl and her extraordinary struggles. The film is based on true events and is also commercial in its sensibilities.

Produced by Upen Nadipalli and Vivek Pothagoni, the film's interesting trailer was today released at the hands of Rebel Star Prabhas.

Speaking on the occasion, the pan-India superstar wished the team all the best. "I have watched the trailer. 'Saachi' is about the empowerment of females. Satyanand garu is presenting the movie. Vivek Pothagoni has wielded the megaphone. I sincerely hope that this film becomes a hit," the 'Salaar' and 'Adipurush' actor said.

Director-producer Vivek said that the film is based on real life. Bindu, a young girl from the Nayee Brahmin community, is the protagonist. I earnestly thank Prabhas garu for doing the honours. We recently screened 'Saachi' for some important people. Telangana Nayee Brahmin Seva Sangam's chief Palvai Srinivas garu appreciated the film. We are now planning to release it in theatres on March 3."

Sanjana Reddy, Geethika Rathan, Ashok Reddy Mulavirat, Chelly Swapna, TV Raman, AVS Pradeep and others have got other roles. KV Bharadwaj has composed the music. Prasanna Kumar has penned the lyrics. Peddinti Ashok Kumar and Vivek Pothagoni have penned the lyrics. The film's story, dialogues, screenplay, cinematography and direction has been done by Vivek himself.