Prabhas' Unstoppable With NBK Episode Date, Time

Rebel star Prabhas is all set to appear on the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK. Prabhas will be gracing the show with his dearest friend Gopichand. Two weeks ago, Prabhas and Gopichand have completed the shoot. The leading platform Aha also unleashed the teaser from the episodes. The teaser garnered a million views on social media.

Prabhas' Unstoppable With NBK will be aired on December 30, 2022. Yes, Prabhas' Unstoppable With NBK episode will start premiers on Aha from tonight. Prabhas is going to open up about his wedding plans in the same episode. Don't miss it.

On the career front, Prabhas has a slew of films in his kitty including Salaar, Adipurush, K Project and Raja Deluxe. Most of the film will be releasing in 2023. Watch this space for more updates.

