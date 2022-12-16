Prabhas Unstoppable With NBK Episode On Big Screen, Check Date

Looks like Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk Unstoppable With NBK season 2 also turned out to be a hit. Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Sharwanand, and a few others graced Unstoppable With NBK. All the episodes received a decent viewership from the audience.

The latest celebrity who joined to grace the show is Rebel star Prabhas.

He has completed the shoot for the show. The makers have teased fans and the audience with a glimpse of Prabhas' episode. Prabhas fans and eagerly waiting to watch the episode. Prabhas' Unstoppable With NBK episode will start streaming on Aha from December 30, 2022.

It is being said that Prabhas' Unstoppable With NBK episode will be shown on the big screen on the eve of New Year, as per the sources. However, it is not officially confirmed from the makers' end.

On the career front, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel.