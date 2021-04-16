Prabhas Still Rules Box Office, Pawan Kalyan Climbs To No.2

Despite the rise in COVID cases, Vakeel Saab is doing well at the ticket window. Power Star Pawan Kalyan's comeback with Vakeel Saab on the silver screen is creating a record at the box office. The film has released in over 2,000 screens. Vakeel Saab broke all the records by collecting around Rs 40 Cr on its first day from both Telugu States Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the overseas market too, Vakeel Saab has collected whopping moolah. As per the buzz, the film's Collections reached a gross amount close to Rs 5.32 Cr on Wednesday.

The one-week collection of Vakeel Saab is estimated to be Rs 97.5 Cr. Now, the movie is getting ready to join the Rs 100 Cr club soon. In the Tollywood movie collections, Vakeel Saab stands in second place after Baahubali with Rs 97. 5 Cr. Clearly, Prabhas still Rules the box office.

PSPK fans on Twitter are celebrating the success of the Vakeel Saab box office record. The film is said to have 30% occupancy in theatres.

Vakeel Saab is the remake of the Bollywood movie 'Pink' but there are some changes in the film, which connected to his fans. Earlier, the sad version of Maguva Maguva song was released.