Prabhas To Skip Birthday Celebrations

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most loved and admired stars in Tollywood. As we all know, Prabhas was very fond of his uncle late Krishnam Raju. Veteran actor Krishnam Raju died on September 11, 2023, due to health issues. Prabhas is still coping with the personal loss and he is yet to come out of it.

If everything was normal, Prabhas' birthday celebrations would have started by this time at Krishnam Raju's house. The Baahubali actor would have celebrated his birthday like every year. Sadly, that's not the case this year as the actor is still mourning the loss of his dear uncle.

Prabhas has decided to skip this year's birthday. However, the makers of Prabhas' movies might treat his fans and audience with teasers or promos of Salaar and Adipurush.

Prabhas is yet to deliver a blockbuster hit as his recent films Saaho and Radhe Shyam failed miserably at the box office. Salaar and Adipurush will release in 2023.