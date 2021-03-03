Prabhas Shifting Base To Mumbai From Hyderabad?

Tollywood hero, Prabhas is quite busy with his upcoming projects, Adipurush, Salaar and Radhe Shyam. The shooting of Radhe Shyam has been completed and the movie is going to hit the theatres on 30th July 2021. All the movies are being made on a huge budget.

Recently, he was spotted in Mumbai. For the shooting of Adipurush, Prabhas may likely to shuttle between Hyderabad and Mumbai. It is said that Prabhas was working hard to shed some extra kilos for his upcoming movie. He was undergoing a rigorous training to achieve a leaner look for Adipurush. Om Raut is the director of the film and Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Rama in the movie. Bollywood hero, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravana in the movie.

Adipurush is a mythological movie, based on Ramayana. The movie is going to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The movie is being on a huge budget of Rs. 400 crore. According to the reports, Keerthy Suresh is likely to act as Sita in the film, Adipurush. As of now, there is no official information regarding this. Let us wait for it.

Now, the news is that Prabhas is planning to purchase a posh house in Mumbai. He has got good friends from Bollywood and it's important for the 'Baahubali' star to maintain a good relationship with his B-town buddies.