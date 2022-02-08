Prabhas Sets New Trend With Radhesyam Details Inside

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam has been creating waves since it went on floors. Radhe Shyam is touted to be a love story. Valentines Day is round the corner and Radhe Shyam makers are gearing up for unique promotions.

According to sources close to the unit, "Since February 14 is Valentines Day and Radhe Shyam is a grand love story, the makers have decided to host one-of-its-kind party. Yes, you read that right. The makers are planning to hold Radheshyam theme party.

There will be many interesting elements in it. "Several celebrities are expected to grace the event. Radhe Shyam is all set to arrive in theatres on March 11, 20122. The film is directed by Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film.

