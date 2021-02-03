Prabhas' Salaar Team Meets With An Accident In Godavarikhani

It's known that Rebel star Prabhas has begun the shoot of his forthcoming flick 'Salaar'. Currently, the film shooting is taking place in Godavarikhani in Telangana. Prabhas, Director Prashanth Neel and other film unit have been stationed near to the shooting place to complete several crucial portions of the film.

The latest news we hear is Prabhas' Salaar movie team met with an accident near Godavarikhani on Srinagar national highway. A van carrying unit team was ditched by a lorry while taking a U-turn. The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. More details about the incident are yet to be known.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel also features Shruti Haasan in the lead role.