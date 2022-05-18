Prabhas' Salaar Special Officer Twitter Handle Creates Record: Deets Inside

Rebel Star Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam which was directed by Radha Krishna. Prabhas' Radhe Shyam disappointed his fans and the audience.

Prabhas will soon be back is yet another action film—Salaar, which is one of the most hugely awaited projects.

After the lackluster performance of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting to see him in something which suits Prabhas' image and stature. Prabhas' Salaar has been in the news since its inception.

The craze around Prabhas' Salaar is insane. The makers of Salaar created the film's twitter account official. Guess what? Prabhas' Salaar got 15k followers within an hour.

In less than a day, Prabhas' Saalar official Twitter account got 50k followers. If you wnt credible and official updates on Salaar, then you know where to look.

Prabhas' Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel who is ecstatic after the massive success of his recent outing— KGF 2. The film is an time blockbuster hit for a reason. Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu will appear in prominent roles.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day Sixth Day Collections: Mahesh Babu Proves His Box Office Might

