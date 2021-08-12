Prabhas Salaar Look Leaked: Angry Prashanth Neel Mulls Strict Rules

Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas's Salaar is one of the most anticipated movies in Tollywood ever since KGF makers announced it. it is known that the movie is directed by KGF director Prashant Neel, who is known to make movies on a huge scale fit for the mass audience. Prabhas fans are waiting with bated breath to know any updates about the release of Salaar.

Now, in a latest development, a short video of Prabhas at the Salaar shooting location has been leaked on social media. It has nothing to do with a scene in the film. However, it shows Prabhas on the sets of Salaar and the shooting location is quite clear. This, we hear, has upset the Salaar director Prashant Neel to a great deal. The latest we hear is that Prashanth Neel wants to tighten rules on the sets after the leak.

Meanwhile, Prabhas's clip from the movie sets of Salaar has taken the internet by storm. However, there is no validation on the video being taken on the sets of Salaar as there has been no announcement on whether shooting has resumed following the COVID second wave. Salaar will be released as a Summer treat on April 22nd, 2022.



Check Out The Video