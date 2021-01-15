Prabhas Salaar Grand Launch Today, Yash, Rajamouli Among Invitees: Check Venue Details

There isn't a single day without Prabhas news after the smash success of Baahubali. Not to mention, he is one of the busiest and costliest actors in Tollywood. As you all might be aware that Prabhas is all set to join hands with Prashanth Neel for 'Salaar'.

The film has been in the news since its inception. According to the reliable sources, Prabhas is likely to unveil his new look for the movie today during the inauguration. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr K Ashwath Narayan, Rocking Star Yash and Baahubali filmmaker and Prabhas's close friend SS Rajamouli will be the chief guests to the massive launch of Salaar.

The film is going to be launched in a couple of minutes from now today officially with a muhurat that will take place in Hyderabad. The film is expected to roll out in the last week of this month.