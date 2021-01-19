Prabhas' Salaar Gets Release Date

There's no denying the fact that Rebel star Prabhas is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood. Last week, Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar has been launched at Hyderabad. Actor Yash is seen as a chief guest at Salaar's launch.

Prabhas fans could be happy that they have been asking Baahubali actor to do more films since a long time. Prabhas has more than two films on his plate which are in different stages of production. Speculations are doing the rounds Prashanth Neel is eyeing to release Salaar on the occasion of Dasara,2021.

They are planning to release Salaar by end of this year. Currently, the makers of the movie are busy in finalising the cast and crew. Let's wait and watch which actress will grab a golden chance to feature alongside Prabhas in Salaar. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will also feature in Adipurush directed by Om Raut and Radha Krishna's Radhe Shyam.