Prabhas Salaar Creates All Time OTT Record Deal For A Non-English Film

Rebel star Prabhas has been hogging the limelight ever since his upcoming flick 'Salaar' went on floors. The action-thriller will see Prabhas share screen space with Shruti Haasan. While fans can't wait for the film to hit the screens. Prabhas' Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of next year. Recently, the makers of the movie have announced release date of the film.

The film is in due to release for next year.Did you know this? Salaar gets Rs 125 cr deal from Amazon Prime for all languages. It's all-time record for a non-english film. Salaar makers are yet to decide but they may close the deal after the release of KGF:Chapter-2.

If this deal gets closed, then it will be the biggest deal ever in Indian cinema. We are damn sure, Salaar makers won't miss the deal, they may quote a high price but they may sell Salaar rights to Amazon Prime shortly.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter-1 fame and it is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. Watch this space for more updates.