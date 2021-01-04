Prabhas Said Yes To Koffee With Karan But Rejected SamJam?

Samantha's Sam Jam has been one of the most popular celebrity talk shows ever since its inception. It wouldn't be a crime if we said that the show was started on a dull note with its first episode. Later, Show makers has invited a few unexpected guests to the show to attract the audience. But, all of their efforts couldn't grab the audience attention. Samantha's Sam Jam is getting to end very soon has become a hot topic on social media.

The main reason for shutting the show is that the makers are not getting any profits from the show. It could have become tough for show makers to pay remuneration to Samantha as well to guests that's why they have decided to stop the show. If reports are to be believed the show makers thought to invite Prabhas has a final guest to the show.

But, Prabhas has rejected Sam Jam's offer due to professional commitments. Earlier, Prabhas graced Koffee With Karan show with Baahubali team Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Why Prabhas rejected Sam Jam show has become a hot topic on all social media platforms. Later, the makers might have decided to mark the last episode as a special that's why they might have invited Naga Chaitanya as a special guest because the audience would love to watch SamChay be it on the small or big screen.