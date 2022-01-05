Prabhas to Sacrifice Box Office Collections to Appease Fans, Opt for Radhe Shyam OTT Release?

There's no denying the fact that Prabhas has been missing from action for a while. Prabhas' last film released in theatres was Saaho in 2019. The film ended as a box office disaster. Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screens.

The latest we hear is that the theatrical release of Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam has been postponed again owing to rising cases of COVID-19. A little birdie tells us that Prabhas is likely following the footprints of Salman Khan. Yes, what you read is right. Salman Khan's Radhe had a direct digital release during Eid 2021. Now, Radhe Shyam makers are said to be considering the option of a hybrid release for the film.

Radhe Shyam's possible digital release has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Will Prabhas sacrifice box office collections to appease his fans who have been waiting for years to see him back on the screen is yet to be seen.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has a slew of films in his kitty including- Adipurush, Salaar, Spirit among others.