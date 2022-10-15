Prabhas Reviews Kantara

Rebel Star Prabhas, who till recently busily promoted the teaser of Adipurush, occasionally reviews movies on social media to support his colleagues/friends.

The film production banner Homable Films has been working with him on Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with the KGF franchise. The actor shares a good rapport with the banner.

The banner's latest Kannada blockbuster is titled Kantara, which was released in theatres on September 30, 2022. Its Telugu version releases in theatres on October 15.

The film is doing a record-breaking business in Karnataka. Prabhas has watched the folklore-based action drama starring Rishab Shetty twice and has shared his review for the benefit of his fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, here is what the Project K actor wrote: "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must-watch film in theatres!!!" He tagged Rishab Shetty, who is also the film's producer.

Coming back to Salaar, Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film, which is all set to arrive in theatres on 28 September 2023.