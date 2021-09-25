Prabhas Review Of Sharwanand's Maha Samudram Trailer

Not a single day goes by without Tollywood actor Prabhas making the news. He is one of the most bankable stars in showbiz. Thanks to his magnum opus Baahubali, which made the actor a global star.

It's been more than two years, but Prabhas hasn't had a single release in Tollywood due to COVID-19. Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following and they are desparetely waiting to see him on the silver screen. Prabhas has a heart of gold. Prabhas is always the first when it comes to supporting and encouraging his peers and aspiring actors.

Recently, Prabhas unleashed the trailer of upcoming Telugu film, Akashavani. The trailer garnered positive response from all quarters.

Now, Prabhas himself has shared his review on Sharwanad's Maha Samudram. He put a post on Facebook, which reads, "#MahaSamudram trailer is intense and Intriguing… My best wishes to Sharwanand , #Siddharth and the entire team..

Aditi Rao Hydari Anu Emmanuel Ajay Bhupathi #AnilSunkara #ChaithanBharadwaj Sony Music South

#MahaSamudramOnOCT14th

If you haven't watched the trailer of Maha Samudram yet, take a look at it:

Prabhas is known to share his genuine opinion on new releases. And this promotion will definitely boost the morale of the Mahasamudram team.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is awaiting the release of his most talked about film—'Radhe Shyam' which is all set to arrive in theatres during Sankranthi 2022. On other hand, Prabhas is also occupied with Adipurush and Salaar, which went on floors recently.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updtes.