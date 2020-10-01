Rebel star Prabhas was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International airport on Thursday morning. He was looking handsome as ever as a delight to the fans. His pictures have gone viral on social media in no time. Prabhas was heading to Italy to continue the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’. Before the lockdown was imposed, Prabhas was shooting for the film in Georgia. Recently, the makers of the film have revealed that the team will resume the shoot by the middle of September. Looks like the actor will join the cast and take part in the shoot. Looking all dapper in a beige-colored T-shirt and black-colored track pants, the actor looked suave as ever.

Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. It seems like they can’t keep calm and they are sharing Prabhas airport photos on several fan pages.

Check out Prabhas' latest photos from Hyderabad airport and fans reaction:



Anyone is there for match this type of Swag Level..? ERROR : 404not found ❎ Cutout King👑 #Prabhas #RadheShyam #PrabhasBirthdayMonth pic.twitter.com/a4RTtcCgR3 — Pr@vêén-tHē rÄPstÃr (@praveenkampati1) October 1, 2020

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the film is being helmed by Radha Krishna and also features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The makers of the movie might speed up the work to complete the film as early as possible. As theatres are going to open, Radhe Shyam makers might release the film in January on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. Radhe Shyam will be released in several languages. Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will also be seen in ‘Adipurush’.