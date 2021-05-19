Prabhas Requested This Director's Film To be Put On Hold?

Rebel star Prabhas has multiple projects in the pipeline including Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Salaar. Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam is in its last leg of shooting and the film is set to arrive in theatres on July 30, 2021.

Currently, the shooting of three movies of Prabhas has been paused or halted because of the second wave of coronavirus. If the situation returns to normalcy in the next couple of months, Prabhas might prefer to complete Radhe Shyam at a faster pace, as the film has been in the making for more than two year now. Later, he could simultaneously shoot Adipurush and Salaar, he might wrap up both the films shoots by middle of next year.

If the second wave hadn't happened, Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s film would be on floors by now. But COVID has disturbed all the plans of Prabhas. We hear that the Baahubali actor has reportedly asked Nag Ashwin to postpone the film for a while. Currently, Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s film seems to be on hold for the time being, Prabhas will kick-start the regular shoot after the completion of Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush.